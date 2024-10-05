Trending topics:
NBA News: Russell Westbrook’s big plans to elevate Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets

Russell Westbrook joined the Denver Nuggets this season with a clear objective: to regain his form and help his new teammates, particularly Nikola Jokic, reach new heights.

Russell Westbrook #4 of the Denver Nuggets fields questions during Denver Nuggets Media Day at Ball Arena on September 26, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.
© Matthew Stockman/Getty ImagesRussell Westbrook #4 of the Denver Nuggets fields questions during Denver Nuggets Media Day at Ball Arena on September 26, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

The Denver Nuggets opened their preseason on Friday at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, falling 107-103 to the Boston Celtics. Despite the loss, there were positives for head coach Michael Malone’s squad, including the debut of Russell Westbrook, who arrived from the Los Angeles Clippers this summer with the aim of helping Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets repeat their 2023 title.

Westbrook has embraced his role within the team, particularly in supporting Jokic. “It’s gonna be a great year just figuring out ways to make the game easier for him because he does it for everybody else. My job is to make it easier for him as well,” Russell said.

Then Westbrook added praise for the three-time NBA MVP and 2023 Finals MVP: “I enjoy seeing other people do well, so I’ll continue to watch him and play well,” highlighting the admiration he holds for the Serbian center.

Westbrook’s debut performance

In the game against the Boston Celtics, Russell Westbrook played his first minutes with the Denver Nuggets. While the team couldn’t secure a win, his 19-minute performance hinted at his potential impact this season, contributing 12 points, four rebounds, and eight assists.

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets plays the Chicago Bulls at Ball Arena

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets plays the Chicago Bulls at Ball Arena

Westbrook’s role with the Nuggets

At 35, Westbrook’s prime years may be behind him, but the former 2017 NBA MVP and nine-time All-Star is determined to contribute meaningfully to the Denver Nuggets. His stats and influence have waned in recent seasons, yet he’s confident that he can still make a difference.

Reflecting on his time with previous teams and coaches, Westbrook was candid about the challenges he faced: “They just didn’t put me in a position to make it unique. I was playing not my position.” However, things seem to be different with the Nuggets: “Being able to be here and coach Malone allowing me to use my speed, use my transition skill to make other guys better, makes the game easy for everybody surrounding me and that’s what I love to do best.”

