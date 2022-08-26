NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal made some head-scratching comments about being a flat-Earther. Check out what the four-time NBA champion said.

All NBA players spend a lot of time on the road and hitting the gym. But many of them also study hard and pursue careers outside of the basketball court. Stephen Curry, Rajon Rondo, and Russell Westbrook are some examples of that.

Shaquille O'Neal also stands out when we talk about highly-educated NBA players. He's got a doctorate and has always been an advocate for college education. But even the smartest, most prepared person on Earth can be wrong.

That was the case with the four-time NBA champion, who recently made a case for the Earth being flat. Yes, guys. It's August 2022, and people are still debating whether the Earth is flat or round.

NBA News: Shaquille O'Neal Believes The Earth Is Flat

"It's a theory," Shaq said on The Kylie & Jackie O Show. "It's just a theory; they teach us a lot of things. It's just a theory. I flew 20 hours today, not once did I go this way," O'neal said while explaining that he didn't tip over or go upside down. "You know they say the world is spinning? I've lived on a lake for 30 years and I've never seen the lake move to the left or right," he added.

Kyrie Irving Had A Similar Theory

As you may know by now, The Big Diesel isn't the only NBA star who seems to believe the Earth is flat. Just a couple of years ago, then-Celtics guard Kyrie Irving claimed it was all a part of a big conspiracy:

"The Earth is flat," Kyrie said. "I'm telling you, it's right in front of our faces. They lie to us."

Kyrie's comments went viral, and people mocked him left and right. Eventually, he had no choice but to backpedal and try to clear the air on his flat-Earth comments, but the damage was already done:

"The whole intent behind it, Coach, it wasn't to bash science. It wasn't to like have the intent of starting a rage and be seen as this insane individual. When I started seeing comments and things about universal truths that I had known, like I had questions," Kyrie said.

"When I started actually doing research on my own and figuring out that there is no real picture of Earth, not one real picture of Earth—and we haven't been back to the moon since 1961 or 1969—it becomes like conspiracy, too," he added.

Well, I guess there's nothing left to say here.