NBA News: Shaquille O'Neal addresses Bronny James' historic Lakers debut

Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal offered his opinion on the debut of Bronny James, the son of NBA star LeBron James.

Shaquile O'Neal speaks onstage during Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2024.
© Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Warner Bros. DiscoveryShaquile O'Neal speaks onstage during Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2024.

By Alexander Rosquez

On Tuesday night, Bronny James and his father, LeBron James, made NBA history by becoming the first father-son duo to play together in a game. Shaquille O’Neal, former Los Angeles Lakers star, was quick to react to the historic moment.

The moment, unforgettable for both, occurred four minutes before the end of the second quarter when they shared the court for the first time. Bronny James played just three minutes and missed the only two shots he attempted.

Shaquille O’Neal didn’t hesitate to react to the historic moment and had a message for Bronny James after the Lakers’ 110-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, via Inside the NBA.

Great moment, great accomplishment. Would have loved to see him play more. Now that this (debut) is over, I think he should focus on getting better. He’s not going to be in the starting lineup, he’s probably not going to be in the second lineup, but if I were him, I’d be working to get some type of rotation, to find some flow. Again, because of his last name, we want him to be great, but as LeBron said, there are 450 of us [playing in the NBA], and only a few rookies have come in and had a great impact immediately. [I’ve] known the kid a long time. He works hard, he’s willing to learn, so I wish him well. But great accomplishment for the James family.”

LeBron’s unforgettable NBA moment with Bronny

After the historic moment, LeBron shared his thoughts on the incredible experience he lived with his son Bronny in the NBA. “I think, as a team, we played as close to 48 minutes of a complete game as we have in a while, so that was great. The game within the game, obviously, that moment of us being at the scorer’s table together and checking in together is something I will never forget, no matter how old I get, no matter how my memory may fade as I get older, whatever. I will never forget that moment.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

