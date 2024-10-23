NBA News: Shaquille O'Neal addresses Bronny James' historic Lakers debut

On Tuesday night, Bronny James and his father, LeBron James, made NBA history by becoming the first father-son duo to play together in a game. Shaquille O’Neal, former Los Angeles Lakers star, was quick to react to the historic moment.

The moment, unforgettable for both, occurred four minutes before the end of the second quarter when they shared the court for the first time. Bronny James played just three minutes and missed the only two shots he attempted.

Shaquille O’Neal didn’t hesitate to react to the historic moment and had a message for Bronny James after the Lakers’ 110-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, via Inside the NBA.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Great moment, great accomplishment. Would have loved to see him play more. Now that this (debut) is over, I think he should focus on getting better. He’s not going to be in the starting lineup, he’s probably not going to be in the second lineup, but if I were him, I’d be working to get some type of rotation, to find some flow. Again, because of his last name, we want him to be great, but as LeBron said, there are 450 of us [playing in the NBA], and only a few rookies have come in and had a great impact immediately. [I’ve] known the kid a long time. He works hard, he’s willing to learn, so I wish him well. But great accomplishment for the James family.”

Advertisement

LeBron’s unforgettable NBA moment with Bronny

After the historic moment, LeBron shared his thoughts on the incredible experience he lived with his son Bronny in the NBA. “I think, as a team, we played as close to 48 minutes of a complete game as we have in a while, so that was great. The game within the game, obviously, that moment of us being at the scorer’s table together and checking in together is something I will never forget, no matter how old I get, no matter how my memory may fade as I get older, whatever. I will never forget that moment.“

Advertisement