Trending topics:
NBA

Lakers star LeBron James shares emotional thoughts after historic game with son Bronny in the NBA

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James shared his thoughts after playing with his son Bronny James, making history as the first father-son duo to play in the NBA.

LeBron James #23 and Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers are interviewed after the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on October 22, 2024, in Los Angeles, California.
© Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty ImagesLeBron James #23 and Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers are interviewed after the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on October 22, 2024, in Los Angeles, California.

By Alexander Rosquez

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ opening night turned into a historic event as the team’s star, LeBron James, and his son Bronny James made NBA history as the first father-son duo to play together.

The moment came with four minutes remaining in the second quarter, and the two shared the court for almost three minutes. It was an absolutely special moment that will remain forever in the history of basketball.

Before the start of the season, rumors were circulating indicating that LeBron and Bronny James would share the court early in the season for the Lakers, and this came true, with Lakers fans celebrating this historic debut.

Advertisement

LeBron spoke after the game about that moment, saying that sharing the court with his son is something he’ll never forget. “Mission No. 1 was for us to come out and play well and to win. It was my first win on opening night as a Laker. I wanted to get that done, LeBron said. “I think, as a team, we played as close to 48 minutes of a complete game as well as we could play in a while, so that was great. The game within the game, obviously, that moment of us being at the scorer’s table together and checking in together is something I will never forget no matter how old I get, no matter how my memory may fade as I get older, whatever. I will never forget that moment.

Advertisement

“And also, my daughter, his little sister, her turning 10. Everything was just great today. Everything. Everything was great. From the moment I woke up, I saw my daughter before she went to school. Went to work, saw my son at work. Got to the game and just everything, man. The whole family. It was a great moment. For Laker Nation, the way we played tonight. Hopefully, we continue to play that brand of basketball all throughout the year, and for our family, it was a big one.”

NBA News: LeBron James&#039; teammate reflects on JJ Redick&#039;s coaching impact with the Lakers

see also

NBA News: LeBron James' teammate reflects on JJ Redick's coaching impact with the Lakers

The remarkable moment for LeBron James

LeBron James, when asked about the difference between the moments he has lived throughout his successful career and this moment of his son Bronny’s debut with him in the NBA, was clear. “I mean, for obvious reasons. I mean, obviously, this is the first time in this beautiful history of the NBA that this has ever happened, to be on the same floor, let alone be on the same team, to be able to grace the floor together,” LeBron said.

Advertisement

“So that was just, I talked about it years and years ago, and for this moment to come, it’s pretty cool. I don’t know that it’s going to actually hit the both of us for a little minute where we really get to sit back. But, oh shoot, that was pretty crazy. But in the moment, like you said, we still had a job to do when we checked in. We weren’t trying to make it a circus. We weren’t trying to make it about us. We wanted to make it about the team, for us to go out there and continue to play the brand of basketball that the coaching staff and our teammates want us to play. We kept that, kept the main thing, the main thing while we were on the floor, and that was good for all of us.” LeBron added.

A memorable debut for LeBron and Bronny with the Lakers

During the game, LeBron made a great play to find Bronny wide open on the wing for a three-pointer that seemed, however, to only graze the hoop. LeBron finished with 16 points, five rebounds, four assists, and two blocks, while Bronny missed both of his shot attempts in his NBA debut.

Advertisement

Bronny’s fight to reach the NBA with the Lakers

Bronny James had a serious health issue before his only college season at USC. His father LeBron praised Bronny’s mentality when this particular situation happened and praised the hard work, he has put in to achieve the goal.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Andy Reid's Chiefs sign a key veteran to help Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid's Chiefs sign a key veteran to help Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce

AC Milan: Christian Pulisic stays humble in post-game interview after Champions League olimpico
Soccer

AC Milan: Christian Pulisic stays humble in post-game interview after Champions League olimpico

NFL News: Cooper Kupp sends a clear message to the Rams, Matthew Stanford about leaving the team
NFL

NFL News: Cooper Kupp sends a clear message to the Rams, Matthew Stanford about leaving the team

Lions: Jared Goff will lose a star offensive player for the next two games
NFL

Lions: Jared Goff will lose a star offensive player for the next two games

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo