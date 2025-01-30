NBA News: Spurs’ Chris Paul calls on head coaches to select Wembanyama for All-Star games

San Antonio Spurs have had an up-and-down season and are coming off a 128-116 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, dropping their record to 20-24. However, one bright spot continues to be rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama. The first-year phenom has received strong backing from veteran point guard Chris Paul, who is urging coaches to vote him into the 2024- 2025 NBA All-Star Game.

Paul, a 12-time All-Star himself, publicly called on NBA coaches to ensure Wembanyama gets his well-deserved spot. “I hope the coaches will do right and make sure they put Vic into the game,” Paul said. “Y’all coaches, make sure y’all do the right thing and put big fella in that All-Star Game.”

In the All-Star voting process, fans, current players, and coaches determine the rosters. While the starting lineups—announced last week—are selected through a weighted vote (50% fans, 25% players, 25% media), NBA head coaches are responsible for picking seven reserves in each conference. These selections include two backcourt players, three frontcourt players, and two wild-card spots.

Despite putting together one of the most dominant rookie campaigns in recent memory, Wembanyama was not named a starter. However, he has already been selected for the Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star Weekend for the second straight year.

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs competes in the third quarter during the NBA game between the Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs.

Wembanyama’s dominance in his rookie season

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft is averaging 24.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, and a league-leading 3.9 blocks per game—a full 1.5 blocks per game more than the next closest player. His impact on both ends of the floor has made him one of the most exciting young players in the league and a strong candidate for an All-Star nod.

Paul on the honor of being selected by coaches

Having been named an All-Star both by fan vote and coach selection over his storied career, Paul understands the prestige of each method. While fan votes determine starters, being selected by the league’s 30 head coaches carries a special level of recognition.

“Just playing for a long time,” Paul said. “I’ve had the opportunity to do both—be voted in by the coaches and by the fans. Of course, it’s great to be voted in by the fans. But if Vic gets voted in by the coaches, that’s an honor to be recognized by your peers.”

The Western Conference starters for the 2024-2025 All-Star Game include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets), Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns), and LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers). With the reserve selections still to come, Wembanyama’s chances now rest in the hands of the coaches.

