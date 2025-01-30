Victor Wembanyama responds to Anthony Davis’ comments on NBA Defensive Player of the Year race

In an interview with ESPN last week, Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis said he should be in the NBA Defensive Player of the Year race against Victor Wembanyama, and suggested that there might be a narrative pushing the French prodigy toward the award. Wemby now addressed these comments directly.

“I really don’t care about individual accolades,” Wembanyama said during a press conference after the San Antonio Spurs‘ 128-116 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in the AT&T Center. “It’s not something that I worry about.”

The 21-year-old emphasized the importance of team success over personal awards. “If I end up being Defensive Player of the Year, it means I’ve helped my team on that side of the court,” he explained. “It means I’ve done my best and I’ve been rewarded for it, but at the end of the day the best reward is the wins.”

Wembanyama, however, made it clear that he doesn’t appreciate being the focal point of broader narratives surrounding the award. “Even though it feels unfair… All these things, I’m not gonna use excuses for it. You asked me about it and I’m being honest, I’m not gonna say, ‘Oh, yeah, it’s perfect,’” he said.

Closing out his remarks, Victor reiterated that he’s focused solely on performance, not controversy. “As I said, I’m a player, I’m never gonna use anything as an excuse, I’m always gonna try to be the better man, do the extra effort,” he said.

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs dribbles the ball during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets

Wembanyama’s DPOY candidacy

Victor Wembanyama’s defensive prowess is undeniable. In his rookie season with the Spurs, he became the first player in NBA history to earn a spot on the All-Defensive First Team in his debut year. He also led the league in blocks, and in his second season, his defensive numbers are even more impressive.

Currently, the French star is averaging 3.9 blocks per game, a considerable gap ahead of the next closest player. He also ranks sixth in defensive rebounds with 9.1 per game, edging out Davis by a tenth of a rebound.

League reactions to Wembanyama’s performances

Davis isn’t the only one with an opinion on Wembanyama’s DPOY candidacy. Last week, Anthony expressed his thoughts, stating: “Defensive Player of the Year… I feel the narrative is being pushed for Wemby to get it, right? He’s averaging, what, like four blocks or something crazy like that, but then it goes back to, are we talking about just blocks? I don’t know how anything works anymore.”

Other NBA figures, however, have praised Wembanyama’s all-around impact. Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle recently stated that Wembanyama is poised for the honor this year. “He’s a four-level scorer,” Carlisle said, “And defensively, if he’s not the Defensive Player of the Year this season, I’d be surprised. He’s averaging over four blocks per game.”

Despite the discourse surrounding potential narratives, Wembanyama’s on-court performance speaks volumes. With his combination of size, skill, and versatility, the 21-year-old is proving to be a legitimate candidate for multiple accolades in the NBA.