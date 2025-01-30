The San Antonio Spurs are enduring a tough stretch this NBA season, with a recent 128-116 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers marking their eighth defeat in 10 games. Adding to the team’s struggles is Victor Wembanyama’s growing frustration with officiating, as the rookie big man expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of calls in his favor.

Wembanyama’s breaking point came late in the third quarter when Spurs forward Harrison Barnes hit a three-pointer to cut into the Clippers’ lead. Seconds after the ball went in, Clippers center Ivica Zubac shoved Wembanyama to the ground, but the referees opted not to call a foul.

The 7’4″ rookie quickly got up and ran toward Zubac but was held back by Spurs coaching staff and teammates. Following the game, Wembanyama made his feelings clear when asked if he felt officiating had been fair. “No,” he replied bluntly. “It’s not even about Zubac,” Wembanyama told ESPN. “It’s just frustration, no matter who it was”.

Wembanyama acknowledged that his style of play invites physicality, but he believes the officiating has been unfairly one-sided. “So it’s a hard thing to fight, because it feels unfair sometimes,” he said. “But of course, we talk about it with the staff, and there is some stuff I have to do to help myself”.

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs is fouled by Terance Mann #14 of the Los Angeles Clippers in the first half at Frost Bank Center. (Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

The rookie added that he prefers to focus on basketball rather than lobbying referees for calls. “For me, it doesn’t feel like something I should influence. I’m a basketball player; I’m here to play. And yeah, this is why it’s frustrating. It’s not my job to do politics,” he added.

Zubac reflects on the incident

Clippers center Ivica Zubac admitted he overreacted during the play involving Wembanyama, citing frustration with the officials for a missed call earlier in the game. “I reacted a little,” Zubac said postgame, per ESPN. “I thought I got fouled [on the previous play]. I was mad at the refs”.

Zubac explained the sequence leading up to the altercation. “I was late [on Barnes’ 3-point shot]. I saw it going up. I saw Wemby crashing, so I knew I had to box him out. I bumped him a little harder”.

However, the Clippers center expressed regret for his actions. “I let emotions take over a little bit, but I apologized to him. That’s not the way I want to be on the court and compete,” he added.

Coach Mitch Johnson on Wembanyama’s reaction

Spurs acting head coach Mitch Johnson backed Wembanyama, noting that the big man endures significant physical contact every game without receiving calls from officials.

“I thought there were a few plays that should have been taken care of a little bit earlier,” Johnson said, via ESPN. “You’ll get reactions like that. It’s probably surprising he hasn’t reacted like that earlier, to be honest. He gets a lot of contact, and at some point, he’s going to have to continue to protect himself if the people controlling the game, supposedly, are not going to do that”.