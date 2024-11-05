Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Paul George makes major admission after 76ers’ close loss to Suns

NBA star Paul George had a bittersweet debut with the Philadelphia 76ers despite his outstanding performance.

Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers talks to Joel Embiid #21 during a timeout in the game against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first half at the Wells Fargo Center on November 2, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
© Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty ImagesPaul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers talks to Joel Embiid #21 during a timeout in the game against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first half at the Wells Fargo Center on November 2, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

By Alexander Rosquez

The star forward Paul George made his first appearance for the Philadelphia 76ers in a 118-116 loss to the Phoenix Suns. Despite his efforts, George admitted to making a crucial mistake in the final moments of the game this NBA season.

George’s debut generated optimism among Sixers fans. His presence on the court elevated the team’s level of play and demonstrated their potential to be competitive in the Eastern Conference.

With the score tight, Paul George had a chance to tie the game with a three-pointer. However, he opted for a two-point shot, which resulted in a miss and ultimately the Sixers’ loss.

Advertisement

“I mean, that was — again — bad evaluation,” George said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia.I thought we were down one. I thought when (Kevin Durant) made the layup, that put them up one. Otherwise, go for the three to try to win the game as opposed to going for the two to tie the game.”

Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers attempts a three-point shot over Grayson Allen #8 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Footprint Center on November 04, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers attempts a three-point shot over Grayson Allen #8 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Footprint Center on November 04, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The future of the Sixers

The Sixers will need to improve their defensive performance and reduce turnovers if they want to make the playoffs. George and Joel Embiid form a formidable duo, but they will need the support of their teammates to achieve success.

Lakers&#039; Jaxson Hayes speaks out following JJ Redick’s comments on NBA investigation

see also

Lakers' Jaxson Hayes speaks out following JJ Redick’s comments on NBA investigation

What’s next for the 76ers in the NBA?

The Sixers’ next challenge will be facing the Los Angeles Clippers, George’s former team. It promises to be an exciting NBA game that will test both George and his new teammates.

Advertisement
alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

ALSO READ

NFL 2024 Trade Deadline: Commanders and Jayden Daniels acquire four-time Pro Bowler
NFL

NFL 2024 Trade Deadline: Commanders and Jayden Daniels acquire four-time Pro Bowler

Where to watch Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Where to watch Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Where to watch Sporting CP vs Manchester City live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Where to watch Sporting CP vs Manchester City live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

NCAAF News: Matt Rhule makes something clear on his future with Nebraska Cornhuskers
College Football

NCAAF News: Matt Rhule makes something clear on his future with Nebraska Cornhuskers

Better Collective Logo