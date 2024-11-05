NBA News: Warriors' Stephen Curry makes candid admission after return vs. Wizards

NBA star Stephen Curry has returned to the court after missing several games with the Golden State Warriors due to an ankle injury, helping secure a victory over the Washington Wizards. Coach Steve Kerr has a plan to manage his minutes carefully.

The return of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was crucial to his team’s victory over the Washington Wizards in the NBA. However, coach Steve Kerr decided to limit his minutes on the court to prevent a potential relapse.

During the post-game press conference, Curry provided an important update on his injury: “I feel good. It’s just still early in the year and you’re trying to build up the endurance. Ankle feels fine. It’s just you don’t wanna get in a position where you get fatigued and put yourself in jeopardy.”

Curry also made a candid admission about the injury: “I made a misjudgment on that one because it was right away. The adrenaline got the best of me.” Fortunately, Curry avoided a serious injury and is now back in good shape.

“That’s why it was important to get through this game where I could play aggressively but knew I wasn’t stretching to too many minutes,” Curry explained, highlighting why his return was so crucial.

Kerr’s plan for Curry with the Warriors

Steve Kerr, for his part, has a clear plan for managing Curry’s minutes. “Probably depends on how he feels tomorrow,” Kerr said. “Assuming he feels good, I don’t anticipate a big minutes restriction or anything like that for Boston,” he added, referring to the Warriors’ upcoming game on Wednesday against the Boston Celtics.

The future of Curry and the Warriors

With Curry’s return, the Warriors become an even more dangerous team. His ability to score from anywhere on the court is crucial to the team’s success. However, it’s essential for the Warriors to manage Curry’s workload carefully.

The upcoming game against the Celtics will be a major test for Curry and the Warriors. If Curry can maintain his level of play and avoid injury, the Warriors could be strong title contenders this NBA season.