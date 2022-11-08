Despite Stephen Curry's MVP-caliber numbers, the Golden State Warriors can't seem to click just yet, and he's frustrated with that.

The reigning NBA champions Golden State Warriors, have had a tough start to the season. They allow the second-most points per game and have the third-worst Defensive Rating in the league, and that won't translate into many wins.

Stephen Curry has been in Human Torch mode since the start of the season. He picked up things where he left them in the NBA Finals, averaging 32.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.3 three-pointers, and 6.9 assists per game.

And while it's always mesmerizing to watch a player lead his team in those categories, it's clear that Curry needs some of his teammates to step up and give him a hand. Even despite a hard-fought win over the Kings, his frustration was evident.

NBA News: Steph Curry Wants The Warriors To Help Him Out

"Not the way I'm playing is a burden because you expect to play like that every night. But it's the message of just how fine or thin the margin is of winning in this league," Curry said. "There's no secret about just how we have some rollercoaster rides in the middle of games and like you come out in the first quarter and you have a pretty good lead."

"Not just the score, but we've control of the game and then guys get going ... you look up and you are down, it's part of our story right now," Steph added. "But it's something that we need to correct if we really wanna be a serious team that's going to be who we say we are. So whatever it takes to make those changes as a group, we gotta do that."

Kerr Vows To Make Some Changes

Steve Kerr knows his team has yet to make a click and find the right rotations. It's still early in the season, so there's still some chance to experiment. Whatever the case, something's got to change:

“We’re going to have to make some adjustments, make some changes,” the coach said. “We’ve had nine games now. We’ve had a decent look at combinations. So it’s time to try something different. Everybody’s going to get a chance to play. We’ve got guys who are dying to get on the floor. We’ve gotta find combinations that click. So we’ll discuss that as a staff and figure that out.”

The Warriors still have more than enough firepower and talent on both ends of the floor, so people should know better than to count them out so early in the season, especially with Steph balling out of his mind again.