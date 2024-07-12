After Klay Thompson left the Golden State Warriors, the big question is the future of Stephen Curry with the franchise.

The Golden State Warriors are in a turning point for the franchise. Klay Thompson is gone and stars like Stephen Curry and Draymond Green enter the final stage of their careers facing a loaded Western Conference.

Last season, the Warriors were a big disappointment as the No.1 seed and their championship hopes were crushed early in the play-in tournament by the Sacramento Kings.

So, when Klay left to pursue another ring with the Mavs, no one knew for sure if Steph was on board too as the Warriors haven’t made big moves in free agency. In the quest for a final title in the NBA, other big names like LeBron James decided to change their minds.

Will Stephen Curry retire with the Golden State Warriors?

During a special interview with ESPN before the 2024 Paris Olympics, Stephen Curry admitted that he won’t follow the same path as Klay Thompson and plans to finish his career playing for The Bay.

“Being in one place for my own career, and it’s like a broken record, but I know it’s really hard to do that. I want to be greedy and say we can be relevant and be in the mix and give ourselves a realistic chance to win while I’m still growing these gray hairs and doing high school visits in The Bay for my daughter. It’s crazy. It’s just the nature of where I’m at. But yes, all that to say I love The Bay and The Bay is home. I never want that to change.”