Stephen Curry has done it all and won it all in the National Basketball Association. However, there's still that one thing keeping him up at night.

Not many players can brag about having a first-ballot Hall of Famer résumé while they're still active, but Stephen Curry sure can. He's a four-time NBA champion, the only unanimous MVP in league history, a Finals MVP, multi-time All-Star with countless records.

But sometimes, all the money, awards, and recognition don't mean that much. In hindsight, it's all about the legacy those players leave behind and how they're remembered when it's all said and done.

That's why in a recent interview, Steph admitted that the only regret of his career was not boycotting the game vs. the Los Angeles Clippers when Donald Sterling's racist audios got leaked.

NBA News: Stephen Curry Regrets Not Boycotting Game vs. Clippers

(Transcript via Fadeaway World)

"In 2014, the Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling was exposed as a vile racist in recordings published by TMZ, in the middle of the upstart Warriors’ playoff series against them. Curry privately discussed a unified player response with the Clippers star Chris Paul, twice, because Curry and his teammates wanted to walk off the court after the jump ball. But the Warriors ultimately deferred to their opponents’ protest of choice — the Clippers wore warmup shirts with the logo inside out, then discarded them at center court — and to the league commissioner’s lifetime ban of Sterling.

'One of my biggest regrets is not boycotting the game,' Curry told me. 'That was a moment to leverage beyond anything we probably could have said.'"

At the end of the day, the players did protest, and the league took action promptly, so it's not like Sterling got away with it. However, they could've sent a blunter message and set a precedent.

Still, the Curry family has been tightly involved in multiple endeavors to help the community and the less-favored, so they've done more than enough to give back and be a voice for the voiceless.