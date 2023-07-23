Stephen Curry is one of the greatest players in NBA history. Though last season ended in disappointment, when the Warriors were eliminated by the Lakers and LeBron James in the playoffs, he’s ready for another championship run.

The Warriors made some big moves in free agency. They finally gave Draymond Green a contract extension and made a massive blockbuster trade to get Chris Paul.

Now, Stephen Curry is taking some time off before the 2023-2024 season in the NBA. The star of the Golden State Warriors faced a very interesting question as he had to name his best starting five of all-time.

Stephen Curry’s best starting five of all-time

For many players and coaches, Stephen Curry is a lock to be part of the best starting five in NBA history. However, he didn’t have the privilege to pick himself after the Warriors’ star was asked the big question.

However, Curry’s choices are just legendary. Michael Jordan is his shooting guard, Magic Johnson will play at point guard, Tim Duncan is the power forward, Kobe Bryant at small forward and Shaquille O’Neal would get the call at center.

In a very interesting detail, Stephen Curry initially chose Larry Bird as small forward, but, just a few seconds later, the player from the Warriors decided to go with Kobe Bryant.