Steve Kerr knew the Warriors were missing something after they were eliminated by the Lakers in the playoffs. It was a massive blow for legendary group of veteran with names like Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry.

“To be fair, I think this team ultimately maxed out. We were barely in the playoff picture most of this year. This is not a championship team. We did a pretty good job of finding something here over the last month. We came close to recapturing what we had, but we didn’t quite get there. We didn’t feel like a championship team all year, but we had the guts and the fortitude to believe.”

Now, looking into the 2023-2024 season in the NBA, the Golden State Warriors are making big moves. One of them was a contract extension for Draymond Green and Steve Kerr delivered a very special message about that.

Steve Kerr’s special message for Draymond Green

Draymond Green signed a four-year, $100 million contract extension with the Golden State Warriors and will be part of a tremendous lineup. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and, the recent addition, Chris Paul.

Steve Kerr acknowledged the importance of the move considering just a few weeks ago he said the Warriors had no chance in the West without a new deal for Draymond Green. The head coach is getting for ready for the FIBA World Cup with Team USA.

“We’re really excited to have Draymond back. He’s been such a huge part of this decade run and, as he showed this past year, he still has plenty left in the tank. Given that he plays so well with Steph and Klay, it was really a no-brainer to try to bring him back. So I’m glad that it all checked out and it all worked out.”