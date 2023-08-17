The Golden State Warriors gave a lot to talk about in the offseason. In an attempt to help Stephen Curry win another NBA championship, Mike Dunleavy pulled off a shock by trading Jordan Poole for Chris Paul.

While the veteran guard makes many fans wonder how he will fit into Steve Kerr’s plans, the reason his arrival made so much noise has to do with his previous rivalry with the Dubs.

It’s not a secret Draymond Green didn’t like CP3, whose lack of rings is also due to the Warriors, who stood in his way all these years. But this history between them is exactly why Curry loves this move so much.

Stephen Curry glad to play with Chris Paul after old rivalry

“It’s a beautiful thing about basketball, you can’t write these narratives. To go full circle, we’ve had a lot of battles over the years,” Curry said of teaming up with Paul, via ESPN.

“He’s in Year 18, I’m going into Year 15, it’s amazing we have an opportunity to play together, and hopefully win at the highest level. He’s super competitive, and so am I.”

Steph is definitely glad to have another All-Star by his side and has already left their rivalry behind. Paul also looked excited about this new chapter in his career, hoping to find in the Bay area the success he couldn’t achieve elsewhere.