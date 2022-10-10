The Golden State Warriors must work out a contract extension with Jordan Poole before the Oct 17 deadline. Check out what Steve Kerr said about that.

The Golden State Warriors need to do right by Jordan Poole. He's earned every single penny of that impending extension, and the situation with Draymond Green just made it clearer that they must lock him up right now.

Poole could look to force his way out of the team after getting sucker-punched by Green in practice, so Bob Myers needs to handle this situation very carefully, especially with the deadline just one week away from now.

However, if you were to ask Steve Kerr, the Warriors coach has nothing but confidence in the team's ability to work out a deal with Poole and lock him for years to come with the extension he deserves.

NBA News: Steve Kerr Hoping To Get Things Done With Jordan Poole

"One of the things our staff feels is that it is our job to help these players become the best that they can become," Kerr said. "We want them to do well financially and take care of their families, it's all part of this job, it's putting these guys in a good position to succeed on and off the court. I think we are all excited for Jordan and the position he is in and we will see whether something gets done or not."

"But I'm thrilled for him," Kerr added. "You always root for the guys who put the work in, and he's put as much work in over the last few years as anybody it's exciting for him and it's exciting for us, so we hope something gets done."

Kerr Lauds Poole's Toughness After Game Vs. Lakers

The coach also gave Poole plenty of credit for the way he's handled the situation. He shut down all the outside noise and the narratives around Green, putting up a show in limited playing time vs. the Los Angeles Lakers:

"There's a reason why Jordan is where he is right now, especially if you see how he was coming into the league," Kerr said. "Drafted out of Michigan as a late first-round pick, struggled his first few months in the league. The reason he is in this position to sign an extension hopefully is because the guy is tough. He's mentally tough, he's physically tough. He's ultra-confident in his game and he showed it tonight."

Poole holds a big part of the Warriors' dynasty's future in his hands. The Dubs have plenty of young talent who could lead the way by his side, so they better get that extension done before it's too late.