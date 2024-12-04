NBA News: Suns HC Mike Budenholzer receives concerning update on Kevin Durant's injury

The Phoenix Suns secured another win, but the victory was overshadowed by a troubling development for head coach Mike Budenholzer. Devin Booker delivered a stellar performance alongside his teammates, but the game took a sudden turn when Kevin Durant exited in the second half due to an injury. On Wednesday, after the NBA Cup game, the Suns’ medical staff provided an update on the star forward’s condition.

Durant, who played just 16 minutes, suffered a left ankle sprain after a collision with a Spurs player. Although he initially hoped to return, the pain was too much for him to continue, forcing him to watch from the sidelines among Budenholzer as the game went on. Despite his absence, the Suns continued their push, but ultimately fell short of reaching the NBA Cup quarterfinals.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Durant will be sidelined for at least a week for further evaluation. “Phoenix Suns All-NBA forward Kevin Durant will be re-evaluated in one week due to a left ankle sprain. Durant suffered the injury while landing on a Spurs player’s foot during Phoenix’s win on Tuesday night,” Charania reported.

This means Durant is expected to miss several key upcoming games in the regular season, including Thursday night’s matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans and possibly Saturday’s contest against the Miami Heat in Miami.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 28: (L-R) Devin Booker #1, Bradley Beal #3 and Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns walk on the court during the first half of the NBA game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Footprint Center on October 28, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Lakers 109-105. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Budenholzer’s thoughts on Durant’s injury

Following the game, Suns head coach Budenholzer shared his thoughts on the Suns’ performance and the impact of Durant’s injury on their upcoming game plans. “This is a blow in a few different ways when you lose a player like Kevin,” Budenholzer said. “The third quarter was tough for us, and we seemed to be heading in the wrong direction.”

He continued, praising his team’s resilience despite the absence of the star forward: “Mason and Monte had a great stretch. They were instrumental in many plays, not just on the boards. Of course, Devin Booker was outstanding tonight, scoring 15 points in the opening bucket alone. His leadership and voice were key throughout the game. This is a big win for us.”

Durant’s stats so far this season

As Coach Budenholzer continues to implement his game plan, one thing remains clear: Durant is the undeniable leader of the Phoenix Suns. His presence on the court changes the dynamic of the team, and his individual performance this season has been nothing short of remarkable.

In 13 games played this season—despite dealing with another injury—Durant has scored a total of 335 points, averaging 25 points per game. Of those 335 points, 120 came from field goals, 35 from three-pointers, and 60 from free throws. Additionally, Durant has contributed 87 rebounds, 40 assists, and 43 turnovers.

Games that Durant will miss

VS. New Orleans Pelicans – December 5 – NBA Regular Season

VS. Miami Heat – December 7 – NBA Regular Season

VS. Orlando Magic – December 8 – NBA Regular Season

VS. Utah Jazz – December 13 – NBA Regular Season