NBA News: Suns star Kevin Durant sends clear message about Warriors’ Draymond Green

The Golden State Warriors dropped their fourth straight game, falling 113-105 to the Phoenix Suns. After the contest, Suns forward Kevin Durant, who had 21 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and three blocks in the win, offered high praise for his former teammate and four-time NBA champion Draymond Green.

Durant, a two-time Finals MVP, spoke about Green’s impressive form this season and suggested that the Warriors’ veteran might be playing at his peak.

“When Draymond is at his best, it’s like a good balance between being ultra-aggressive and being on edge and also just being a cerebral monster that he is,” Durant told reporters after the game. “I think he’s found that balance even better. I feel like he always had it.”

“Sometimes you tip the scales a bit, and I think he’s found that balance as he gets older, as he experiences more things in the league, more things in life in general,” Durant continued. “You can just tell by the start of this season that he’s playing his best ball. He’s shooting the basketball well this year… All his experiences up until this time have just helped him out and made him the player he is today.”

Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors high-fives Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors during their game against the LA Clippers. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Draymond Green makes history with the Warriors

Despite the Warriors’ loss, Draymond Green reached a significant milestone with the franchise. Green posted 13 points, seven assists, two rebounds, two steals, and one block in the game. That lone block moved Green into second place on the Warriors’ all-time blocks list, surpassing Joe Barry Carroll.

Green now has 837 career blocks, trailing only Adonal Foyle, who leads the franchise with 1,140. After the game, Green admitted he wasn’t aware of the accomplishment.

“Hell no,” Green said when asked if he knew about the milestone. “I didn’t know until somebody sent it to me. I saw it after the game.”

Green addresses Warriors’ losing streak

Following the game, Green shared insights about the Warriors’ locker room discussions during their current four-game skid. The veteran forward emphasized the need for the team to elevate their intensity and play with purpose.

“[We have to] challenge guys to play with force,” Green told reporters. “We know [what] it takes to win basketball games at this level. When you’re in a bit of a rut, it’s never going to be easy to win.”