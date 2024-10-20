NBA News: Kevin Durant sends strong message to Klay Thompson about their time with Warriors

In the midst of his ongoing feud with the NBA media, Kevin Durant sent a clear message to his former teammate Klay Thompson, reflecting on their time together with the Golden State Warriors.

With over 17 years in the NBA, Kevin Durant has earned a seat among the league’s all-time greats. However, from the Phoenix Suns player’s perspective, the media doesn’t always give him the recognition he deserves. While expressing his frustrations, Durant directed a message to his former teammate in the Golden State Warriors Klay Thompson.

Recently, videos have surfaced where Durant’s name was conspicuously left out when discussing basketball superstars. This has happened on more than one occasion. First, when Dallas Mavericks star Thompson was asked how he adapts his game while playing alongside “superstars” like Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, and Kyrie Irving, Thompson had to remind the reporter: “Kevin Durant too, he’s pretty good.”

A similar situation occurred with Anthony Edwards, who was asked on sharing the Olympic stage with LeBron James and Curry. Before the reporter could finish the question, Edwards subtly added, “KD,” ensuring Durant’s name was not overlooked.

Durant’s message to Klay and the media

Durant, known for being outspoken on social media, responded to an Instagram post from @duranthighlights that addressed these situations. He acknowledged the support from his former teammate while taking a swipe at the media.

Kevin Durant #35, Draymond Green #23, and Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors react with Stephen Curry #30 against the Utah Jazz during Game Two of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals at ORACLE Arena on May 4, 2017 in Oakland, California.

“They can’t erase what we’ve done Klay lmao. Media members will rejoice when I retire,” Durant commented, highlighting his belief that the media often downplays his accomplishments, despite his teammates consistently affirming his status as one of the all-time greats.

Durant was instrumental in leading the Warriors to back-to-back NBA championships in 2017 and 2018 alongside Thompson and Curry. In addition to his NBA success, Durant is the only player in history to win four Olympic gold medals in basketball, a feat he could add to in Paris 2024 alongside Edwards.

Durant’s ongoing conflict with the media

Tension between Durant and the media is nothing new. One of the earliest instances came in 2016 when he was with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Durant famously said, “They don’t like us. They don’t like how Russell (Westbrook) talks to the media. They don’t like how I talk to the media.”

This tension continued when he joined the Warriors, with Durant openly using media criticism to fuel his performance. “They say I ain’t hungry! I’m out here! … They told me I ain’t have no drive! I’m out here. They called me a coward! Putting in work,” Durant once exclaimed, highlighting how he turns negativity into motivation.

Today, Durant remains unfazed by media criticism. Instead, he finds validation in the respect he receives from his fellow players, who continue to regard him as one of the greatest to ever play the game.