NBA News: Suns star Kevin Durant makes something clear about seeing Klay Thompson with another jersey

After a strong start to the NBA season, the Phoenix Suns are putting their trust in Kevin Durant to lead them through the challenges ahead, and addressed his thoughts on seeing Klay Thompson in a different uniform.

In a Saturday showdown, the Phoenix Suns faced off against the Dallas Mavericks, with Kevin Durant leading the charge. The Suns secured another victory, putting them on a promising path early in the NBA season. Durant’s performance has been pivotal for the team, as they aim to build momentum and keep pace in the Western Conference, and he talked after the match against former teammate Klay Thompson.

With a 2-1 record in their first three games, the Suns are keeping close to the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers. Durant’s form is seen as crucial for Phoenix as they look to make a deep run this season.

After the win over the Mavericks, Durant addressed a subject that had been on fans’ minds: playing against his former teammate, Klay Thompson. “It’s not weird at all. I mean, there’s more focus on the No. 31,” Durant remarked, referencing their matchup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Durant continued, “It’s good to see Klay playing well, playing with confidence. He’s still got that same style of play, and we had to adjust our game plan to match up against him.”

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns looks to pass around Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on October 26, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Mavericks 114-102.

Advertisement

Durant and the milestone achieved against the Mavericks

Durant continues to cement his legacy as one of the greatest players in NBA history, a fact that fans across the league acknowledge. Following his impressive 31-point performance against the Dallas Mavericks, Durant reached yet another milestone in his storied career, becoming the 8th player to achieve 29,000 points.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Mavs’ Klay Thompson reacts to standout debut performance against Spurs

Reflecting on this accomplishment, Durant expressed his gratitude: “There have been a few milestones since I joined the Suns, and I always have to credit the people who have supported me since I was a kid.”

Advertisement

Durant added, “I’m just grateful to have such great people in my life who have pushed me and lifted me up when I needed encouragement. My teammates have been crucial in building my love for the game, and I’m thankful for that.”

Durant’s career stats

Durant’s reflections come alongside a stellar statistical record built over the years. Since drafted in 2007 with the Seattle Sonics, he has played in 1,064 games, averaging 27.3 points per game, with a career three-point shooting percentage of .387.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, Durant is gearing up for the next big challenge in the 2024-2025 NBA season as the Suns face the Los Angeles Lakers. After a tough loss in their second matchup of the season, Durant and his teammates are eager to bounce back and secure a win against their Western Conference rivals.