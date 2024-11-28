NBA News: Anthony Edwards gets brutally honest on Timberwolves' teammates after losing to Kings

The Minnesota Timberwolves are facing difficulties as the NBA regular season winds down. With a rocky start, the team—led by Anthony Edwards—has failed tofind its rhythm in recent games. Following a disappointing loss to the Sacramento Kings, Edwards didn’t hold back in expressing his frustration with his teammates’ performance.

The Kings had recently bounced back from a defeat against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Timberwolves’ performance on Wednesday night fell short of expectations. Despite efforts from Jaden Daniels and Donte Di Vincenzo, the Timberwolves couldn’t execute the plays needed to secure a victory. In the aftermath, Edwards made it clear where he thought the team had failed.

“I think we were soft as hell as a team, internally,” Edwards said after the game. “Not to the other team, but internally, we were soft. We can’t talk to each other. Just a bunch of little kids.” Known for his candidness, Edwards’ blunt remarks raised concerns among fans, as team unity and chemistry are key factors in securing success during the NBA regular season.

Edwards continued, emphasizing his frustration with the team’s lack of identity and focus. “We’ve been trying to figure this out all year. We thought our defense would be our identity, but it’s not looking like that at all. Right now, our identity is soft. I was talking to Mike about that last time.“ The message was clear: for the Timberwolves to turn things around, they must regain a sense of cohesion and commitment to one another.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 24: Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dribbles the ball while defended by Keon Ellis #23 of the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center on October 24, 2024 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Miscommunication remains a key issue

One of the core issues Edwards highlighted was a breakdown in communication within the team. He expressed concerns that the players weren’t on the same page, which could prove costly in the long run.

“We need to do what the coach wants us to do,” Edwards said. “If the coach says one thing, and we go out there and do something else, that’s not our game plan. All the [stuff] you’re seeing us do on defense, that’s not what the coach is telling us to do. We’ve got to adjust our mindset.“

Edwards’ candid remarks underscore the urgency for the Timberwolves to come together and rediscover the team-first mentality needed for success as they push through the final stretch of the season.

Timberwolves’ struggles against the Kings

The Timberwolves faced significant challenges in containing the Kings’ offense, with turnovers emerging as a key issue. The Wolves committed 15 turnovers throughout the game, with rookie Jaden Ivey leading the way with four—his performance falling short compared to the rest of the team’s efforts.

In addition to turnovers, the Timberwolves struggled defensively, allowing the Kings to take an overwhelming 146 shot attempts. Sacramento converted 69 of those attempts, translating to a field goal percentage of nearly 47%. The Kings’ offensive efficiency was further bolstered by their success at the free-throw line.

On the offensive end, Minnesota didn’t fare much better. The Timberwolves attempted 140 shots, but only 71 were successful, and the majority of those conversions came from the charity stripe.