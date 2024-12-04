NFL News: Steelers gets key player back for Mike Tomlin, Russell Wilson ahead of game vs Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be looking for revenge when they host the Cleveland Browns in Week 14 of the 2024 NFL season, just two weeks after a tough loss on a snowy night in Ohio. Mike Tomlin‘s team gets a big player back for a game that also means a chance for Russell Wilson to continue his strong performance against the Cincinnati Bengals.

These are key weeks for the immediate future in the NFL. With a 9-3 record, the Steelers lead the AFC North over the Baltimore Ravens. The Browns, despite Myles Garrett’s warning about the playoffs, are far out of contention. In this context, Tomlin adds a player who has been relevant to his team throughout the season.

The most important Steelers player back in Mike Tomlin’s and Russell Wilson’s lineup is none other than defensive end Alex Highsmith, who returned to practice last week and is expected to play this week against the Browns.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I fully expect him and I’m very excited about the possibility of having Alex Highsmith back. You can’t run out of runners, particularly in December. And that’s why it’s exciting. Make no mistake, there’s enough work for all parties involved and we’re excited to figure it out as we prepare,” Tomlin said at a press conference about Highsmith’s return.

Advertisement

Alex Highsmith of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Advertisement

What injury did Highsmith have?

Linebacker Highsmith missed the last three games with an ankle injury. The 27-year-old also missed games between Week 4 and Week 6 earlier this season. He has 19 tackles, three catches and 10 quarterback hits in six appearances this season.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Mike Tomlin explains why Russell Wilson is crucial to Steelers' Super Bowl chances

Other injuries for Tomlin’s Steelers

Tomlin’s Steelers need key players back for the rest of the season. Wide receiver Calvin Austin is in the concussion protocol and will be monitored constantly by the Pittsburgh team. Corner Cory Trice and defensive tackle Montravius Adams are also two players recovering from their respective injuries.