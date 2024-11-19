NBA News: Tyronn Lue makes something clear on Jeff Van Bundy after Clippers' win

Following a clear victory over the Golden State Warriors in the NBA regular season, the Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue talked about Jeff Van Bundy.

The Los Angeles Clippers are gaining momentum after securing back-to-back wins in the NBA regular season. With James Harden and Norman Powell stepping up, the team’s locker room energy has been overwhelmingly positive. Head coach Tyronn Lue also shed light on assistant coach Jeff Van Gundy’s approach to defensive challenges.

The Clippers narrowly edged out the Golden State Warriors at the Intuit Dome, much to the delight of their fans, defeating one of the league’s top teams. Powell proved instrumental, continuing his stellar form and delivering performances that highlight his growing influence in the league.

Despite the recent success, Lue discussed Van Gundy’s intense commitment to defensive execution, even revealing how deeply the assistant coach takes his role. “He takes it personally. He might not go home at night. I got to check on him,” Lue said. The comments followed a strong defensive showing in which the Clippers bested the Warriors twice this season.

Even Stephen Curry acknowledged the Clippers’ defensive prowess, noting that Golden State is now 0-2 against them this season. While certain aspects of the game still concerned Van Gundy, Lue reassured the media that he would help alleviate those concerns to maintain the team’s winning streak.

Head coach Tyronn Lue of the LA Clippers reacts during the first half against the Golden State Warriors at Intuit Dome on November 18, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Lue on Harden’s offensive struggles in the second quarter

In addition to defensive discussions, Lue addressed James Harden’s offensive challenges during the second quarter. Harden struggled to find his rhythm during that stretch, missing key shots. However, other Clippers players stepped up to secure the victory.

“He hates when I say this, so I can’t say it,” Lue joked before continuing, “You sit for 5-6 minutes, then come back in and try to get your body going again it’s tough, especially when you’re young.” Despite the struggles, Harden’s contributions in other moments have been crucial to the team’s recent success.

Lue on Kawhi Leonard and upcoming games

As Mo Bamba rejoined the rotation, questions from fans shifted to Kawhi Leonard’s injury status. Leonard’s health has been a topic of concern since the preseason, with supporters eager for updates on his recovery. Addressing the matter, Lue said, “He’s making some shots, but he’s still not available.”

Lue also spoke about the Clippers’ mindset as they await Leonard’s return. “We just gotta win games until we get No. 2 back,” he stated. With Leonard’s eventual recovery and Bamba’s integration into the system, the Clippers could position themselves for even greater success moving forward in the NBA.