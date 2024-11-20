NBA News: Chris Paul responds to critics and makes something clear about the Spurs' season

The San Antonio Spurs defied the odds on Tuesday, overcoming the absence of Victor Wembanyama to secure a 110-104 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Cup. Chris Paul, instrumental in the win, didn’t just lead on the court—he also delivered a powerful message to critics.

The San Antonio Spurs‘ 2024-25 NBA campaign has been marked by inconsistency, frustrating losses, and unfortunate setbacks. The latest blow came with Victor Wembanyama‘s absence due to a bruised right knee, forcing the French phenom to miss the last two games. Yet, the team rose to the challenge, defeating 110-104 the Oklahoma City Thunder. After the game, Chris Paul left a clear message to those who doubt the Spurs’ chances this season.

“I don’t know what playing for nothing means,” Paul said in an interview with TNT after the win at the AT&T Center, addressing critics who suggest that San Antonio’s true competitive potential won’t emerge until a few years down the line.

At 39, Chris brought perspective to his comments, using his career as an example of his approach to this season. “You know what I mean? Luckily, every year—championship or not—teams I’ve been on have been competitive,” Paul explained, signaling his desire to lead the Spurs deep into the Western Conference, even if a title run remains a long shot.

“I wanted to come here and just bring that mindset, bring that attitude, and let these guys know that to win games, first and foremost, they’ve got to believe,” Paul added, embracing his role as a leader tasked with unlocking the potential of the Spurs’ young core.

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs slaps hands with Chris Paul #3 during action against the Orlando Magic in the first half of a preseason game at Frost Bank Center on October 9, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas.

Chris Paul’s leadership shines

Paul’s contributions weren’t confined to his words; his actions on the court embodied the same mindset he preached. Against the Thunder, the veteran guard tallied 14 points, 5 rebounds, and 11 assists in 31 minutes, playing a pivotal role in the Spurs’ victory.

The team rallied around Paul’s leadership to compensate for the absence of Wembanyama, who missed the game vs the Oklahoma City Thunder due to a right knee contusion. In addition, Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan were algo ruled out. Seven Spurs players scored in double figures, with standout performances from Keldon Johnson (22 points) and Harrison Barnes (20 points).

“That’s the thing we’ve been preaching all season long,” Paul said about the team’s collective effort. “It’s great to see when the guys put in the work how it pays off.” Despite their challenges, the Spurs demonstrated resilience and a belief in their system, showing that even without their star, they have the tools to remain competitive in the NBA.

