James Harden makes something clear about Victor Wembanyama after Spurs' win over Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers endured a tough 122-86 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night at the AT&T Center, with Victor Wembanyama once again leading his team in all facets of the game. Following the contest, Clippers star James Harden had high praise for the French center.

“Beast,” Harden succinctly described Wembanyama during a post-game interview, which was shared by journalist Tomer Azarly on his X account. “Beast. On both ends.” James highlighted Victor’s versatility, noting his 27 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists in the Spurs’ dominant win.

“He’s doing it all,” Harden continued. “Like, in confidence. His shot looks way more confident. He’s shooting it with confidence… Defensively, he’s active, blocking shots.” The Clippers guard also emphasized the significant impact Wembanyama has on his team. “His teammates know what he’s doing,” he added.

Finally, Harden reflected on the generational shift in the NBA, with Wembanyama at the forefront. “Guys like us are leaving, and guys like Wemby are coming in,” he said. “We thought we’d never see certain players before, and then Wemby comes in. Like, come on, what are we doing? Which is something special.”

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs looks on as they play the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on October 24, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. The Dallas Mavericks won 120-109.

Wembanyama’s impact on the NBA

Harden is just the latest NBA star to join the chorus of praise for the French center, who has captivated the league with his talent. His Spurs teammate Chris Paul has commented on the buzz surrounding Wembanyama, while other players, including New York Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns and New Orleans Pelicans’ Yves Missi, have also been in awe of his abilities.

At 7 feet 3 inches tall, Wembanyama is the second tallest player in the NBA, but his skills extend far beyond the typical center role. He combines a rare blend of size, skill, and versatility, seamlessly moving around the court and contributing in numerous ways.

Wembanyama is currently leading the Spurs in scoring, averaging 25.6 points per game, ranking 12th in the league. But his impact doesn’t stop there: he leads the NBA in blocks with 3.9 per game—well ahead of his nearest competition—and ranks 10th in defensive rebounds. As James Harden aptly put it, Wembanyama is indeed a “beast on both ends.”