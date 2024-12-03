NBA News: Suns HC Mike Budenholzer makes bold admission about San Antonio Spurs star

The highly coveted NBA Cup trophy will be up for grabs in another thrilling fixture. One of the standout matchups in the tournament will see the San Antonio Spurs face off against the Phoenix Suns, with Mike Budenholzer and his team aiming for a spot in the next round. With three teams already securing their places in the quarterfinals, 11 more games remain to determine which five teams will join them in the next stage.

Among the most exciting matchups in the Western Conference is the Spurs-Suns clash, as both teams are vying for a chance to advance, with the Orlando Magic, Atlanta Hawks, and Golden State Warriors already clinching their spots. This sets the stage for a high-intensity battle, where both teams will leave it all on the court to secure their passage.

Ahead of the highly anticipated game, Budenholzer shared a candid assessment of Spurs star Chris Paul. The seasoned veteran is expected to be in San Antonio’s starting lineup for Tuesday night’s showdown. “There’s the cliché of having a ‘coach on the court,’ but with Chris, it’s more than just a cliché,” Budenholzer remarked.

Budenholzer went on to praise Paul’s basketball IQ, adding, “I don’t want to say he’s usually one or two steps ahead of me, but he’s usually one or two steps ahead of me.” The Suns head coach’s comments were tinged with humor, reflecting Paul’s reputation as an exceptional playmaker and leader for the Spurs throughout the NBA regular season.

DALLAS, TEXAS – OCTOBER 24: Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks is defended by Chris Paul #3 of the San Antonio Spurs during the first quarter of the game at American Airlines Center on October 24, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Paul’s past with the Suns

Chris Paul spent three seasons with the Phoenix Suns, a tenure marked by impressive individual performance and key contributions to the team’s success. During that time, Paul not only put up strong statistics but also formed valuable connections with NBA All-Stars like Kevin Durant. Now, as fate would have it, the two are set to face off against each other at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

In 194 games with the Suns, Paul accumulated 2,926 points, averaging 15.1 points per game. His shooting splits include 1,096 made field goals out of 2,983 attempts (36.7%), 263 made three-pointers out of 718 attempts (36.6%), and 471 made free throws out of 543 attempts (86.8%). Additionally, he recorded 1,848 assists (9.5 per game) and 846 rebounds (4.4 per game).

Booker on Paul’s impact

As Chris Paul prepares to face his former teammates, Suns star Devin Booker shared his thoughts on Paul’s influence on the game. “He’s done it everywhere he’s been—he elevates his team, accelerates their growth, and gets everyone around him to play at a higher level,” Booker said.

With both Suns and Spurs fans eagerly anticipating the matchup, all eyes will be on the floor as these two teams battle it out for the coveted $500k prize for each player.