At this point, we are running out of words to describe Stephen Curry. The Golden State Warriors superstar continues to do incredible things even at 35, proving that Father Time can wait.

If there were any of them still out there, Steph made sure to silence his doubters in 2022 by leading the Dubs to another championship. Now, he’s looking to take the team back to the top after a tough year.

When it’s all said and done, he will have his deserved spot in the Hall of Fame and his Warriors No. 35 jersey will be up there in the rafters. Though he’s very humble for being a player of that caliber, Curry declared himself the best point guard of all time.

Stephen Curry says he’s the best point guard ever

“Yes. It’s me and Magic [Johnson] is that the conversation? Obviously I have to answer that way. […] So put me on my own team, Imma rep myself for sure,” Curry told Gilbert Arenas when asked if he was the best point guard ever.

“I really feel like, to your point, Magic’s resume is ridiculous. The fact that we’re even having that conversation is a place I never thought I’d be in. But to your point, that’s why we’re having conversations because it’s fun. And it’s measuring eras against each other. That’s why people watch. That’s why people get in heated debates about it. I love it.”

Curry has certainly made a case to be in that position, but of course, there will always be people who disagree. Either way, Steph’s legacy and contribution to the game are unquestionable.