The Golden State Warriors made the rounds for the wrong reasons. Apparently, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole got into a physical altercation in practice, something that's not unusual in sports, but that shouldn't happen anyway.

Green is known for his hard temper and tough love, while Poole has already proven that he won't back down from anybody. However, reports stated that there was a buildup before that altercation, as Poole had an attitude change as he's on the verge of signing an extension.

That's why Warriors star Stephen Curry wanted to make it clear that those reports couldn't be further from the truth. If anything, Poole is the same guy he's been since entering the league and nothing else.

NBA News: Steph Curry Denies Reports Of Jordan Poole's New Attitude

"It was a specific Tweet about - insinuating that JP's attitude or something has changed since he's been in this training camp... It's absolute BS," Curry said. "Andre addressed it yesterday with his Tweet, you can kinda leave it at that. JP's been great. There's nothing that warranted the situation yesterday."

"I want to make that clear," Steph added. "It's also something we feel like won’t derail our season, and that's with Draymond a part of that. And the rest of it hard when speculation becomes opinion turns into borderline fact of what actually happened. I hate that it kind of became part of the narrative, it's not fair to JP."

It's All Good In The Locker Room, Claims Bob Myers

Warriors GM Bob Myers is also looking forward to putting that incident in the rearview mirror. He claimed that Green had already apologized to Poole and the team, and they're all ready to focus on the season:

"It's the NBA. It's a professional sport. These things happen. Nobody likes it. We don't condone it, but it happened," Myers said. "Draymond apologized to the team this morning. Jordan was there in the room. I was there in the room. The team, the coaches, the players, and we heard that. As far as any suspension, punishment, fine, we're going to handle that internally. That's going to be an internal process."

The Dubs will have a tough time defending their crown, so this is the last thing they want to think about with the season just around the corner. Hopefully, it's all water under the bridge, and it won't affect their chemistry this season.