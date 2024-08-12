The 2024-25 NBA season is slowly taking shape and color. With the Summer League and the Olympics now concluded, the world’s premier basketball league is finalizing details for a strong start. One of the major stars, Stephen Curry, and his Golden State Warriors will aim to return to the top, this time without one of their key veterans.

After many years, the most successful power trio in Warriors history will be diminished. The talented Klay Thompson has decided to make a move in free agency and seek new horizons, this time donning the colors of the Dallas Mavericks, where he will join none other than Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving.

In light of this reorganization, with only Steph Curry and Draymond Green remaining as the top figures of the Bay Area franchise, management has made every effort to add more talent to their roster with the goal of returning to prominence and, perhaps, winning another championship.

Initially, the experienced Paul George seemed to be a top candidate to join the Golden State Warriors. After his stint with the Los Angeles Clippers, the former Indiana Pacers forward considered several offers. However, his final destination ended up being in the other conference. At the start of free agency, NBA fans learned of George’s move to the Philadelphia 76ers, where he will seek a championship alongside Joel Embiid and company.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors and Draymond Green #23 react during the fourth quarter in game seven of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on April 30, 2023 in Sacramento, California.

The latest drama involving the organization led by Steve Kerr is the case of Finnish player Lauri Markkanen. One of the most sought-after players by various NBA teams, Markkanen ultimately agreed to a lucrative contract renewal with the Utah Jazz despite having several offers on the table, including one from the Warriors. Curry’s team offered, among other things, Moses Moody and multiple first-round draft picks. However, the Jazz were seeking at least a player of the caliber of Jonathan Kuminga or Podziemski, which did not materialize.

With the rejections of Paul George and Lauri Markkanen, the situation for the Golden State Warriors in finding a standout player to fill the void left by Klay Thompson this season remains uncertain.

Steph Curry and his future with Warriors

The story of Stephen Curry and the Warriors seems to continue on the same path. Perhaps one of the most pivotal players in the franchise’s history, Curry has repeatedly expressed his intention to wear a single jersey throughout his career. It appears that Steph will indeed follow this path, much like players of the caliber of Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, or Dirk Nowitzki.

Despite approaching his 37th birthday, the greatest shooter in history has shown he still has the energy and talent to compete at the highest level while wearing jersey number 30. Just this past season, he averaged 26.4 points and 5.1 assists per game while shooting 40.8 percent from three-point range. He once again led the league in made threes, hitting 357 triples in 74 games.

Potential players who could join the Warriors

While predicting the arrival of any specific player is challenging, one thing is certain: the team led by Steve Kerr will aim to make a splash in the market and restore the Warriors to prominence.

In this context, according to clutchpoints.com the names being mentioned to bolster the roster and support Curry and Green in the quest for another championship include former Chicago Bulls player Zach LaVine and ex-New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram. However, at this moment, there is no concrete news regarding their potential arrivals.

Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls waits for a free throw during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on November 13, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Stephen Curry’s contractual situation

According to ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks, Stephen Curry is eligible to receive a one-year, $62.6 million extension this offseason due to the over-38 rule. If he chooses to wait until next offseason, he could secure a two-year, $130 million extension.

“We will talk about that too. I mean, look, that guy, whatever he wants,” Dunleavy stated of upcoming extension talks with Curry.