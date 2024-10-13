NBA News: Zach LaVine makes tough revelation about last season with the Bulls

The Chicago Bulls faced significant challenges last season, largely due to the injury of star player Zach LaVine. Ahead of their NBA preseason game against the Memphis Grizzlies, the player made a tough revelation about his struggles.

The Chicago Bulls are gearing up for the start of the NBA regular season, and one of the bright spots for the team is the return of star Zach LaVine. LaVine recently opened up about the challenges he faced last season due to injury.

Last year, LaVine was one of the Bulls‘ key players, despite being limited to just 25 regular-season games due to a knee injury. He averaged 19.5 points per game, but his absence was felt in the playoffs, where he was unable to contribute.

Speaking to Chicago Sports Network, LaVine was candid about how difficult it was to play through the injury: “Injuries suck and they happen. Last year, I played 20-some games with a broken foot.”

As the upcoming NBA season approaches, LaVine is preparing for the opening game in late October. His preseason performances have been impressive, scoring 28 points in the Bulls’ recent win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls is drives to the basket against Scotty Pippen Jr. #1 of the Memphis Grizzlies during a preseason game at the United Center on October 12, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

LaVine focused on Season Opener

After reflecting on last season’s struggles, LaVine expressed his determination for the new season, saying he’s fully motivated: “I feel good now and we’re trying to get me in more and more (catch-and-shoots).”

LaVine also shared his thoughts on what’s ahead for both himself and the team: “I’m more than fine with getting easy shots off the ball. I like those stress-free shots.”

Monday’s preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks will provide further insight into the Bulls’ progress, with LaVine leading the way and showing that he’s ready for the regular season to begin.

What’s next for the Bulls?

vs. Bucks – October 14 – Preseason Game 3

vs. Timberwolves – October 16 – Preseason Game 4

vs. Cavaliers – October 18 – Preseason Game 5

