NBA News: Zach LaVine makes tough revelation about last season with the Bulls

The Chicago Bulls faced significant challenges last season, largely due to the injury of star player Zach LaVine. Ahead of their NBA preseason game against the Memphis Grizzlies, the player made a tough revelation about his struggles.

Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls speaks to the media during Chicago Bulls Media Day at Advocate Center on September 30, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.
Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls speaks to the media during Chicago Bulls Media Day at Advocate Center on September 30, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

By Santiago Tovar

The Chicago Bulls are gearing up for the start of the NBA regular season, and one of the bright spots for the team is the return of star Zach LaVine. LaVine recently opened up about the challenges he faced last season due to injury.

Last year, LaVine was one of the Bulls‘ key players, despite being limited to just 25 regular-season games due to a knee injury. He averaged 19.5 points per game, but his absence was felt in the playoffs, where he was unable to contribute.

Speaking to Chicago Sports Network, LaVine was candid about how difficult it was to play through the injury: “Injuries suck and they happen. Last year, I played 20-some games with a broken foot.”

As the upcoming NBA season approaches, LaVine is preparing for the opening game in late October. His preseason performances have been impressive, scoring 28 points in the Bulls’ recent win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Zach LaVine playing

Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls is drives to the basket against Scotty Pippen Jr. #1 of the Memphis Grizzlies during a preseason game at the United Center on October 12, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

LaVine focused on Season Opener

After reflecting on last season’s struggles, LaVine expressed his determination for the new season, saying he’s fully motivated: “I feel good now and we’re trying to get me in more and more (catch-and-shoots).”

NBA News: The Chicago Bulls’ tribute to Derrick Rose comes with a disappointing update

see also

NBA News: The Chicago Bulls' tribute to Derrick Rose comes with a disappointing update

LaVine also shared his thoughts on what’s ahead for both himself and the team: “I’m more than fine with getting easy shots off the ball. I like those stress-free shots.”

Monday’s preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks will provide further insight into the Bulls’ progress, with LaVine leading the way and showing that he’s ready for the regular season to begin.

What’s next for the Bulls?

  • vs. Bucks – October 14 – Preseason Game 3
  • vs. Timberwolves – October 16 – Preseason Game 4
  • vs. Cavaliers – October 18 – Preseason Game 5
santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar

Santiago Tovar is a bilingual sports journalist, proficient in both English and Spanish, with additional fluency in French. He joined Bolavip US in 2024, bringing over seven years of experience in covering a wide range of sports, including soccer, NFL, NBA, tennis, and Formula 1. A graduate of Universidad Externado in Colombia with a degree in Social Communication — Journalism, Santiago has provided real-time coverage of major events like the 2021 Women's Copa America, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, and the Davis Cup qualifiers. Previously, he worked at Kienyke.com and Redmas.com.co, where he developed strategies to highlight key sports moments across websites and social media platforms.

