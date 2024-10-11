Trending topics:
NBA News: The Chicago Bulls’ tribute to Derrick Rose comes with a disappointing update

On Friday, the Chicago Bulls announced plans to honor Derrick Rose for his remarkable seven-season NBA career with the franchise. However, it seems the tribute may not meet fans' expectations.

Derrick Rose playing for the Chicago Bulls looks on during a game against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena on April 7, 2016
© Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty ImagesDerrick Rose playing for the Chicago Bulls looks on during a game against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena on April 7, 2016

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Just weeks after Derrick Rose announced his retirement following a 15-year NBA career, the Chicago Bulls revealed plans to honor his contributions to the team with a special tribute. However, the ceremony may not meet all fans’ expectations.

Derrick Rose Night is scheduled for January 4 at the United Center, during halftime of the Bulls‘ game against the New York Knicks. The event will give Rose the chance to receive the admiration of fans and gratitude from the franchise, alongside a greeting from his former coach, Tom Thibodeau, now with the Knicks.

However, according to the Chicago Tribune, the Bulls currently have no plans to retire Rose’s iconic No. 1 jersey—a decision that may disappoint many fans who revere Rose for the joy and success he brought to the team during his time in Chicago.

Rose’s career with the Bulls

Derrick Rose played seven seasons with the Chicago Bulls after being selected as the first overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft. He quickly emerged as the face of the franchise, leading the team back into Eastern Conference contention. His standout year came in 2011 when he guided the Bulls to the Eastern Conference Finals and earned NBA MVP honors, becoming the youngest player in history to win the award.

Derrick Rose #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives around Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at Quicken Loans Arena on November 7, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland won the game 124-119.

Following his time with the Bulls, Rose had stints with the New York Knicks (in 2016-17 and again from 2021 to 2023), the Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons, and Memphis Grizzlies, where he played his final games before retiring. Although his talent was undeniable, Rose’s career was marred by injuries, preventing him from sustaining his place among the NBA’s elite.

Retired numbers in Bulls history

To date, the Chicago Bulls have retired the jerseys of four players who left an indelible mark on the franchise. The most notable is the iconic No. 23 of six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan. His teammate, Scottie Pippen, also received the honor with his No. 33. Jerry Sloan (No. 4) and Bob Love (No. 10) complete the list of players whose numbers hang in the United Center rafters.

