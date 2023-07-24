Finally the Charlotte Hornets left the hands of Michael Jordan and now the new owners hope that the franchise will be much better than before, but the sale was not as easy as everyone thinks since an NBA owner did not agree.

It is estimated that Michael Jordan made around $3 billion from the sale of the franchise. This was a good deal for him, as the Hornets never won an NBA championship during his years as owner.

The good news for the new owners, led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, is that the franchise has a strong young core that could define the future of the team over the next two seasons. If they have enough talent, they could make it to the postseason.

Who was the NBA owner who opposed the sale of the Charlotte Hornets?

The board of governors approved the sale of the franchise 29-1, with James Dolan, owner of the New York Knicks, being the lone dissenting vote. Dolan’s vote against the sale was apparently symbolic, as it did not change the outcome of the vote.

Michael Jordan will continue to have a small part of the franchise as a minority owner, but the big decisions will now be made by the new owners. The new owners want to end the franchise’s losing streak of never having won a playoff series since Jordan owned it.