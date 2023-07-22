Allen Iverson is one of the NBA legends who played in the league from 1996 to 2010 with four different franchises, and was named All-Star, MVP, and Scoring Champion 11 times, among other awards.

However, he never won a championship. Iverson is one of those top players who never won a ring, but his legacy is one of the strongest in the league compared to other players who did win championships.

Kobe Bryant and Allen Iverson faced off in the NBA Finals in 2001, when Bryant’s Lakers defeated Iverson’s 76ers. That was the year when Iverson was named MVP.

What are the three players that Iverson named in the Goat conversation?

In a recent interview, Allen Iverson said that Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Michael Jordan should all be in the GOAT conversation. He noted that Kobe is often left out of the conversation because advanced stats favor LeBron and Jordan.

Even though Kobe Bryant won multiple NBA titles with the Lakers, he has been left out of the GOAT conversation multiple times by some critics. However, he is definitely in the top 10 all-time greats.