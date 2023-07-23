The Toronto Raptors know that they must do everything necessary to strengthen their roster and their affiliate G League team before the start of the 2023-2024 NBA season, especially after the departure of Fred VanVleet, which detracts from the franchise’s experience base.

However, not all the rookies available in the free agency are as good as they seem. The Raptors must offer two-way deals to analyze the players and see if they have the necessary talent to make the cut.

So far, the Toronto Raptors have added an experienced player to the roster, Dennis Schroder, to try to fill in the absence of Fred VanVleet, although it is unlikely that he will have the same playing style as Fred.

Who is the player that will join the Toronto Raptors training camp?

The Toronto Raptors recently offered Jeff Dowtin Jr a non-guaranteed training camp deal. He must make the opening night roster for the regular season in order to secure a two-way contract. If he satisfactorily completes his training deal, the Raptors will likely sign him for one season with the franchise.

He was already playing with the Raptors during 2022 with a two-way deal, he played for Warriors and Bucks from 2021 until 2022. These types of contracts are not new to the league, but they are rare. Players who do not make the final roster receive a small payment of $2,000 up to $6,000. These contracts are offered to free agents, undrafted players, and former summer league players.