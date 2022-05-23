The Philadelphia 76ers seem to be ready to run it back with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and James Harden next season. However, they would think about trading Matisse Thybulle, although it would have nothing to do with his salary.

The Philadelphia 76ers have once again fallen short in their quest for the NBA championship in the 2021-22 season, suffering an elimination in the Conference Semifinals for the second straight year.

While Doc Rivers is not expected to lose his job – despite the Los Angeles Lakers are not giving up hope about it – the front office is expected to make other changes for next season. Daryl Morey is believed to have ‘big plans’ for the offseason, probably related to landing another star to pair with Joel Embiid and James Harden.

Matisse Thybulle has been mentioned as a player the team could surrender in order to make that happen. According to Kyle Neubeck of the PhillyVoice, the Sixers do consider trading Thybulle – but not for salary cap reasons.

Rumor: Matisse Thybulle is not ‘untouchable’ for the Sixers

While Neubeck notes that Thybulle is “certainly not untouchable” and the team would consider trading him, he also clarifies that their decision to move on from him would have nothing to do with making cap space.

“Thybulle is extension-eligible this offseason but is poised to make under $4.5 million this year, a number that would hardly make a dent in the tax bill if they shipped him out," Neubeck wrote. "More importantly, the Sixers are keenly aware that Danny Green's injury leaves them short a wing defender in the rotation. Moving Thybulle just to move him and get off of his deal was unlikely before that injury, but it's even less likely now, the Sixers in need of every useful defensive player they can get their hands on. If Thybulle is moved, expect it to be in a legitimate attempt to improve the team.”

The Chicago Bulls have been mentioned as a potential suitor for Thybulle last week. But the Sixers don’t seem desperate to let him leave, so Chicago would need to come up with an interesting offer.