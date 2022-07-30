With the Boston Celtics looking to make a move for Kevin Durant, Chris Broussard points out the trade package that could convince the Brooklyn Nets to get the deal done.

The Brooklyn Nets don't want lowball offers for superstar forward Kevin Durant. They'll only consider moving him for a top-tier trade package, as he's still under contract for the next four seasons.

Multiple teams have reached out to Sean Marks in an attempt to land Durant. Nonetheless, the Nets remain unmoved in their stance, as they should. K.D. will only be available to the team that's willing to go the extra mile.

With that in mind, Fox's Chris Broussard believes the Boston Celtics could lead the race to land him as long as they one-up their current offer. Notably, that means parting ways with three of their five starters.

NBA Rumors: Nets Should Ask For Three Starters And Three Picks For Kevin Durant

"If they wanna give up Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and if I'm the Nets, I'm demanding Robert Williams III as well and three first-round picks," Broussard said. "If they wanna give up some type of deal like that, then maybe it happens."

Antoine Walker Urges Celtics To Keep Their Young Stars

While some would do whatever it takes to land Durant, Celtics icon Antoine Walker urged his team to reconsider it. He believes in the young core and thinks it would be a mistake to break them up, even for Durant:

"I am so disappointed this morning because I think this is a terrible decision," Walker said on First Things First. "This will be a terrible decision to go in, and I know people will be like, 'This is Kevin Durant. This is arguably a top-three player in the league! Of course, you make a trade for that.' You don't tear up what you've worked so hard to build."

"We are talking about a team that is young. I know everybody hates to talk about age, but Jaylen Brown is 25, Tatum is 24, Smart's 28, Robert Williams is 24. Your core is young," Walker explained. "You just lost in the sixth game of the finals. Everything is in place, and I was just giving them praise for having the best summer, to me, out of every team in the league."

Walker has a valid point right there, and it's not like the Celtics aren't fresh off a trip to the NBA Finals. Durant isn't getting any younger and has proven to be very high-maintenance. So, why fix what's not broken?