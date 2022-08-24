The Kevin Durant saga is part of the past now, which is why the Nets can finally start making plans about their lineup for the 2022-23 NBA season. One of their ideas would require Ben Simmons to make a sacrifice.

For nearly two months, the atmosphere in Brooklyn was far from good. Kevin Durant's trade request put the Nets in shambles, as they were in danger of losing what it took them years to build.

However, that is all water under the bridge now. The 12-time NBA All-Star is not going anywhere, which enables the franchise to turn its attention to making plans for the 2022-23 NBA season.

The Nets look ready to run things back this year, but they have to figure out how to put all the pieces together in order to contend. Ben Simmons has yet to make his debut, and the team would already have an idea about how to use him.

Rumor: Nets imagine Ben Simmons as center

“There have been rumblings of Simmons playing center this season and Durant has done so before in small-ball lineups,” Alex Schiffer of The Athletic wrote. “Do the Nets add another big man or role with the traditional and modern options they have?”

It remains to be seen not only if the Nets will actually activate this strategy but also if it actually works. At first sight, one could say it's at least an interesting call, as it might get the best out of Simmons while reducing his weaknesses. What seems clear is that Brooklyn hasn't figured out what to do at the center position yet.

Report: Nets aim to land veteran center

“The Nets are looking to add a veteran backup center, league sources told HoopsHype,” Michael Scotto reported. “One free-agent center to keep an eye on is Tristan Thompson, HoopsHype has learned.”

Though it's been a long time since Tristan Thompson made headlines for his work on the court, the Nets could benefit from his experience. Besides, he already knows what it's like to win an NBA championship as he was part of the Cavs' title-winning team in 2016.