Following a terrible 2021-22 NBA season, the Portland Trail Blazers can't wait for next season with Damian Lillard back at full strength. As a matter of fact, NBA executives believe they could land a star teammate for Dame.

Despite he attracted interest from a number of teams around the league, Damian Lillard made clear his desire to stay in Portland. He could have already been gone by now, but it seems that he's not interested in succeeding anywhere else.

The Blazers, however, have failed to build a powerful team around Dame to help him win a highly desired NBA ring. Even though Lillard seems convinced that he still has a lot left in his tank, Father Time will eventually catch up with him, which is what the Blazers should anticipate.

With its current roster, Portland doesn't seem capable of challenging for a deep playoff run. The best way to maximize on Lillard's championship window is to bring in another star as soon as possible, which may explain why they're linked to Zach LaVine.

NBA Rumor: Blazers seen as potential destination for Zach LaVine

Following the Bulls' elimination from the 2021-22 playoffs, LaVine didn't rule out neither signing an extension with Chicago nor joining another team. "I plan to enjoy free agency. We're going to have to experience A through Z without making any fast decisions. I think that's something me and [agent Rich Paul] are going to go through and experience," LaVine said.

An unrestricted free agent this summer, he is eligible for a five-year, $212.3 million max contract with Bulls but he can also sign with any other team for a four-year, $157 million deal.

Talking on his Hoop Collective podcast, Brian Windhorst mentioned he had conversations with league executives about what could be next for LaVine, revealing that they see Portland as a possible landing spot for him.

“Let me just say that as I’ve talked to league executives, when they saw what LaVine said and what they see the Blazers can do, that scenario has popped up," Windhorst said, via ClutchPoints.

The Blazers, however, would need to free up a lot of space to afford this kind of move. According to Spotrac, Portland could have a maximum cap space of $48.4 million this summer as long as they renounce to expensive cap holds like those of Joe Ingles ($19.5m), Jusuf Nurkic ($18m), and Anfernee Simons ($11.8m).

If not, they would need to part ways with Josh Hart, who has a non-guaranteed $13m option for next season, and Eric Bledsoe, with $19.4 million partially guaranteed. While this might be the only way to pair Lillard with another star, the question is whether LaVine really is the ideal partner for Dame. It will be a long offseason, so we'll see what direction Portland ultimately takes.