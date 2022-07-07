The Blazers have been doing a great work in the offseason, but there seems to be problems at the top of the franchise. According to a recent report, team owner Jody Allen has refused to talk to Damian Lillard.

The Portland Trail Blazers have taken care of business ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. Following another disappointing campaign, changes needed to be made and the front office seemed to understand that.

The Blazers acquired Jerami Grant and Gary Payton II to give a much-needed upgrade to their roster, hoping to give Damian Lillard the help he desperately needed to take this team to new heights.

But somehow, there are still some problems concerning the franchise. Though Blazers owner Jody Allen denied the team was up for sale, a report of The New York Post not only blasted her way of running the team, but also claimed that she refused to return Lillard’s calls.

Report: Jody Allen ignored Damian Lillard

(Via The New York Post)

“She has also refused to talk to Blazers star player Damian Lillard, who reportedly has had issues with the way the team is being run, the team source claimed.

“Damian wanted to sit down and have a conversation with Jody about the team and she didn’t return his call. Then he tried to email her. Eventually she just never responded and put him in touch with Bert,” the source alleged. “When you own a team, there are critical key decisions to make and you should be the one involved in making the decisions.” Reps for Jody Allen, as well as the Portland Trail Blazers, did not respond to requests for comment.”

It would be a shame to see all the progress the Blazers could make on the court be blocked by problems at the leadership. Whatever happens next at the top of the organization, hopefully it won’t affect Dame and company.