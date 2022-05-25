Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns are reportedly nearing a divorce. Here, we talk about the five potential destinations for him in the offseason.

Deandre Ayton's future with the Phoneix Suns is uncertain right now. They couldn't reach an agreement on a contract extension and it seems like he doesn't feel valued by the franchise nor by coach Monty Williams.

The former first-overall pick has shown glimpses of greatness through his brief stint in the league. He can be an offensive force and has made great strides on the defensive end, although he lacks the range of modern big men.

So, while some teams could be on the fence about paying him top-dollar, others are willing to make the Arizona product a max player. So, let's take a look at all potential destinations for the Suns' big man.

NBA Rumors: All Potential Destinations For Deandre Ayton

“Now, there are three teams most often linked by league personnel as Ayton’s potential suitors on the open market: Atlanta, Detroit and Portland,” reported Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report. “Multiple team executives also pointed to Charlotte, with a clear hole at center, and San Antonio, one of the few teams with significant cap space, as possible landing spots for Ayton.”

San Antonio Spurs

Gregg Popovich is one of the few people who'd dare pair Ayton with Jakob Poeltl. Poeltl would give them a rim protector and Ayton a scoring punch, although that much size may not work all too well in today's NBA. The San Antonio Spurs have a young, up-and-coming team and Pop sure knows how to make the most of his talented big men.

Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets have lacked a true interior presence for years. They're linked with nearly every available big man in the market right now and for very good reasons. Ayton would put up 25+ a night with LaMelo Ball throwing him lobs and setting him up in the pick-and-roll, but he may not be the rim protector they need.

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers don't want to tank. They don't want to go through a long rebuild and believe Damian Lillard can lead them to success. Most of their starters will be on their way out, so bringing in Ayton sure makes sense. Also, even if they wind up trading Lillard, they'd still have a young core of Ayton, Anfernee Simmons, and the 7th pick in this draft.

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks reportedly tried to trade John Collins multiple times. Moreover, they may not need Clint Capela with Onyeka Okongwu stepping up. The Hawks have plenty of salary-cap space to make a couple of big signings this offseason. They're young and the sky seems to be the limit for them.

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons are putting together a team for the ages. They won't compete for the next couple of years, but they're stacking talent at an alarming rate. Ayton has been around for quite some time but he's just 23 years old, so he's far from his prime yet. Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, the 5th overall pick, and Ayton? Yes, please.