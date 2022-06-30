With Kevin Durant reportedly requesting a trade out of the Nets, Kyrie Irving could follow in his footsteps despite he just picked up his player option. While the Lakers seem to be the most interested team, the Clippers could also be a landing spot for the Nets star.

In a shocking turn of events, the Brooklyn Nets are in danger of falling apart. For weeks, the rumor about the team potentially losing both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant this offseason made big headlines.

But when Kyrie opted into his player option this week, it looked like the dust settled in Brooklyn. However, Durant's reported request for a trade on Thursday is threatening the future of the team again. Not only it would be KD who is on his way out, but also Irving.

Unlike Durant, who has multiple suitors after his shocking decision, Irving is understood to have only a few teams behind him. Nevertheless, he's been linked with both Los Angeles teams.

Rumor: Kyrie Irving could join either Lakers or Clippers

Rumors about a potential reunion between Kyrie and LeBron James have made big headlines over the last few days, until Irving picked up his player option. But now the Lakers have reemerged as a potential destination.

"Kyrie Irving is telling everybody he plans on going to LA, meaning the Lakers, as soon as he possibly can," ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said. "The likelihood is that you'll have to go through this season and then when he becomes a free agent, after this upcoming season is over, he plans on rejoining LeBron James in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform."

