NBA Rumors: Both Los Angeles teams could be a landing spot for Kyrie Irving
With Kevin Durant reportedly requesting a trade out of the Nets, Kyrie Irving could follow in his footsteps despite he just picked up his player option. While the Lakers seem to be the most interested team, the Clippers could also be a landing spot for the Nets star.
But when Kyrie opted into his player option this week, it looked like the dust settled in Brooklyn. However, Durant's reported request for a tradeon Thursday is threatening the future of the team again. Not only it would be KD who is on his way out, but also Irving.
Unlike Durant, who has multiple suitors after his shocking decision, Irving is understood to have only a few teams behind him. Nevertheless, he's been linked with both Los Angeles teams.
Rumor: Kyrie Irving could join either Lakers or Clippers
Rumors about a potential reunion between Kyrie and LeBron James have made big headlines over the last few days, until Irving picked up his player option. But now the Lakers have reemerged as a potential destination.
"Kyrie Irving is telling everybody he plans on going to LA, meaning the Lakers, as soon as he possibly can," ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said. "The likelihood is that you'll have to go through this season and then when he becomes a free agent, after this upcoming season is over, he plans on rejoining LeBron James in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform."
Brian Windhorst added that
"Kyrie Irving is out of town as fast as he possibly can and he is focused on forcing himself to the Lakers." However, Windhorst also said the
Los Angeles Clippers shouldn't be ruled out."I've also been told to keep an eye on the LA Clippers," he said.
"I know that they just signed John Wall and that they look like they're set at the point guard position. But it's possible that the price could potentially be so low the Clippers would have to at least revisit the concept."
The idea of Irving rejoining LeBron will always be entertaining, but it's
not that easy. This offseason, despite they seem the
most interested team in him, the Lakers
may not have what the Nets pretend in return. And as for next season, we don't even know if LeBron will still be there in the first place. Meanwhile, the Clippers seem more unlikely. But if there's one thing the NBA has shown us, it's that
you can never take anything for granted.