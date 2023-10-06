Reports from earlier in the NBA offseason pointed out that James Harden had no intention whatsoever to cooperate with the Philadelphia 76ers. He would look to make things uncomfortable and force his way out of the city.

That’s why it was kind of surprising to see him arriving at training camp in good spirits. He was making plays, working out hard, and creating little-to-no buzz around him.

According to a recent report, that doesn’t have anything to do with him changing his stance or his work ethic. Apparently, he’s motivated because he could finally get traded to the Los Angeles Clippers.

James Harden Could Be Traded To The Clippers

“By taking part, Harden is avoiding the sort of financial fate that Ben Simmons experienced when he lost approximately $20 million during his standoff with the Sixers during the 2021-22 season,” reported The Athletic. “But beyond the money matters, league sources say Harden also is taking part because he remains hopeful that a trade to the Clippers is still in the works and believes, for now, that it would be wise to not be a distraction. And the Clippers, league sources say, are going to great lengths to make it happen.”

Harden has been pushing for a trade to the Clippers since the start of the offseason. The Clippers were reportedly unwilling to meet Daryl Morey’s asking price, but that has changed now.

Should the deal come through, it would be Harden’s fourth team in the past five seasons, and while it would set a dangerous precedent, it might be his last chance in the league.