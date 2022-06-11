The New York Knicks are getting ready to make big moves ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. Here we talk about some of the players they could potentially target via trade of free agency.

The New York Knicks' offseason cycle is a yearly tradition in the NBA. They're tied to nearly every big-name player and often end up overpaying for lesser players. Wash, rinse, repeat, and that's just the way it goes.

But this time, it just feels different. The word around the league is that the Knicks won't try and swing for the fences and will focus on realistic, feasible targets instead. They want to build a foundation and know they need to walk before they run.

RJ Barrett's development is encouraging, and so is Immanuel Quickley's, but they still need to tweak their frontcourt and make a couple of moves. With that in mind, let's take a look at 3 potential targets for the offseason.

3. Myles Turner

Myles Turner has been tied to trade rumors for the past three seasons or so, but his time may have finally come. The Indiana Pacers won't compete for the time being and he's already outgrown them.

The Knicks are expected to lose Mitchell Robinson in free agency and they need a rim protector. Turner can provide an interior presence and also spread the floor with his shooting, and even despite all injuries, he's still more durable than Robinson.

2. Jalen Brunson

Jalen Brunson has been a target of the Knicks for quite some time now. His father works for the organization and they're reportedly ready to meet whichever asking price he sets in free agency.

The Dallas Mavericks will also look to keep Brunson next to Luka Doncic. But given the way their roster is shaped and their salary cap, they may be forced to let him walk while the Knicks likely overpay for his services.

1. Donovan Mitchell

It seems like it's just a matter of time before Donovan Mitchell requests a trade. He's frustrated with the Utah Jazz's lack of playoff success and Quin Snyder's resignation only makes things worse.

Mitchell is a New York native and grew up a Knicks fan. More than that, Knicks' President Leon Rose used to be his agent. The ties are there, and the Knicks have the assets to pull the trigger and get a deal done.