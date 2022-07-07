Even though the NBA's offseason has gone silent over the past few days, multiple All-Star players could still be on the move sooner rather than later. Find out who.

Kevin Durant has the NBA in a chokehold. His trade request to the Brooklyn Nets has pretty much halted free agency and the offseason as a whole, and chances are that we don't see much traction in the next couple of days.

But that doesn't mean that teams, agents, and players aren't talking behind closed doors right now. If anything, KD will be the first — and biggest — domino to fall before we get to see more trades, signings, and extensions.

Every team in the league will try to land Durant. But even those who fall short of a goal will look to make moves and get better. With that in mind, let's take a look at 3 All-Stars who could be switching sides soon.

NBA Rumors: 3 All-Stars Who Could Still Be Traded

3. Donovan Mitchell

The Utah Jazz have gathered a plethora of draft assets to build around Donovan Mitchell. But with reports of discontent over Quin Snyder's departure and the New York Knicks and Miami Heat keeping tabs on his situation, will he be patient enough to wait for a rebuild?

Mitchell is one of the league's budding stars. He's been quite vocal about his frustration after multiple failed stints in the playoffs. He could still try and force his way out of a team that's not better today than it was two months ago.

2. Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam failed to step up and prove that he could be the Toronto Raptors' go-to guy, but they don't need him to be that player anymore. OG Anunoby's surge has helped in that regard, and reigning ROY Scottie Barnes looks like a two-way star in the making.

Siakam is one of the most valuable trade assets in the Raptors' power right now. He's most likely going to be included in any offer for Kevin Durant or any big-name player Masai Ujiri targets before the start of the season or the trade deadline.

1. Andrew Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins has stated that he would love to extend his contract with the Golden State Warriors, and they would be wise to do so. But if he's the only thing standing in the way of a KD reunion, then by all means, they should pull the plug and let him go.

Wiggins' career resurgence has been nothing short of spectacular. He became an elite defender and efficient scorer under Steve Kerr's tutelage and should be poised for another big payday, even if it's not by the Dubs.