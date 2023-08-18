The Miami Heat defied the odds by making the NBA Finals last season. Erik Spoelstra’s team struggled to string good results together in the regular season, but its performances were completely different in the playoffs.

Miami became Eastern Conference champions as the eight seed, which is not something you see in the league every year. But their loss to the Nuggets proved they still have work to do.

Even so, the Heat have yet to make a move that makes them stronger next season. Damian Lillard remains their priority target, but Portland hasn’t made things easy. Even so, coach Spo is confident about the roster’s status.

Erik Spoelstra not worried about Heat roster for next NBA season

“We have most of our work done. We’re bringing back the majority of our players & that’s a luxury in this league,” Spoelstra told ESPN. “We feel great about our group. We made some nice additions. J-Rich, Thomas Bryant & Jaquez. Tyler’s healthy. Jimmy & Bam. That’s a great core. So we’re excited.”

Of course, the biggest question around the South Florida team has been whether it will ultimately land Dame. While the Heat seem to need another star to help Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, they’ve also lost some key contributors.

Gabe Vincent and Max Strus left in free agency, which worries many Heat fans. However, this is not something new for Spoelstra, who always finds a way to get the best out of his players.