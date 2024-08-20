NBA Rumors: ESPN experts predict biggest candidate to challenge Victor Wembanyama for DPOY

French phenom Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs is a strong DPOY candidate. The young San Antonio Spurs prodigy is making waves in the NBA with his exceptional defensive skills.

Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs has burst onto the NBA scene with unbridled force, and his defensive impact is being recognized by pundits and fans alike. The young Frenchman is being compared to the best defenders in history, and his candidacy for the Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) award is starting to gain strength.

Wembanyama’s silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is a historic milestone for both the player and French basketball. This experience will mark the beginning of a new stage in his career, and it will be exciting to follow his evolution closely.

Its ability to protect the hoop, block shots, and alter opposing shots makes it a nightmare for attackers. Although Rudy Gobert is still a reference in defense, Wembanyama seems destined to become the new dominator of this facet of the game.

Who are some other strong contenders for DPOY?

According to ESPN experts, Victor Wembanyama is a leading candidate for Defensive Player of the Year, other players are also demonstrating a high defensive level. Rudy Gobert, with his experience and effectiveness, remains a strong contender. In addition, Matisse Thybulle, known for his ability to steal balls and defend multiple positions, could also be considered.

Victor Wembanyama #32 of Team France defends Lebron James #6 of Team United States during the Men’s Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Top-5 candidates for DPOY

Victor Wembanyama: 76 points Rudy Gobert: 29 points Bam Adebayo: 14 points Anthony Davis: 14 points Mikel Bridges: 10 points

Wembanyama has many of these qualities, so his candidacy for the DPOY is more than justified. However, the competition will be intense, and other players will be looking to prove themselves in this important category.