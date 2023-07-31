The Miami Heat gave a lot to talk about last season, making all the way to the NBA Finals from the Play-In tournament. In the end, Jimmy Butler and company fell short from the ultimate goal, but it was still a remarkable campaign.

Now it’s time to turn the page and look towards the future, hoping to get the job done next year. In order to do that, Pat Riley is working to get a deal done for Damian Lillard, who reportedly wants to chase his first ring in South Florida.

However, trade talks with the Portland Trail Blazers don’t look easy, and negotiations could drag on for months. In the meantime, the Heat are believed to be working on the return of a former player.

Rumor: Heat in conversations with Goran Dragic

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Miami Heat have already held conversations with Goran Dragic‘s camp over a potential return of the guard to South Beach:

“There have been conversations between the Heat and the representation for free agent guard Goran Dragic, who would welcome a return to the team. Any Heat decision on Dragic likely would come later in the summer.”

Dragic wants to return to Miami

In an interview with Slovenian outlet Siol.net, the 37-year-old free agent admitted he would love to return to the Heat, where he became a fan favorite between 2015 and 2021:

“The main desire is to return to Miami. … Now everyone is waiting for Damian Lillard to decide where he will go next, so everyone is off to a low start. … We are in talks with a few clubs, but much more will be known in a few days when the news will be released. You will see.”

Dragic was one of the few bright spots for the Heat in many difficult years and even contributed to their trip to the 2020 NBA Finals. Things haven’t been the same for the Dragon since he left, which is why it makes sense he wants to go back to Miami.