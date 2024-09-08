The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly tried to reunite LeBron James with a former teammate ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season.

The Los Angeles Lakers want LeBron James to stay for as long as possible, which is why they’ve made some moves to keep him happy ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season. In fact, it looks like they even considered giving an opportunity to one of his former teammates.

According to Nikola Miloradovic of Eurohoops, the Lakers offered Cedi Osman a training camp contract before the Turkish forward opted to sign a one-year deal with Greek giants Panathinaikos:

“According to Eurohoops sources, the Turkish international was in advanced talks with Real Madrid but he ultimately didn’t find an agreement with the Spanish powerhouse. He also received interest from the Los Angeles Lakers, which invited him for a training camp; however, due to the lack of guarantees about making it to the season roster, he decided to refuse and come back to Europe.”

Osman, 29, spent the last seven seasons in the NBA. Before joining Victor Wembanyama on the San Antonio Spurs in the 2023-24, the forward spent six years with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers congratulates his former teammate Cedi Osman #16 of the Cleveland Cavaliers after the game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on December 06, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Osman didn’t hesitate to go back to Europe despite Lakers possibility

Osman and James were teammates in 2017-18, in what turned out to be The King‘s last season in Cleveland before moving to Los Angeles. The Lakers were offering Osman a chance of a potential reunion with LeBron, but with the team roster full, the veteran forward preferred a return to Europe.

“It was a long process, but, obviously, it was an easy choice for me,” Osman said, via Eurohoops. “I have known Panathinaikos for a lot of years. I played against them as a kid. And Ergin [Ataman] was my coach since I was a kid. There were links with other teams, but it was not a really hard choice for me.”

Osman may not get to compete for a chance to play alongside LeBron again, but he guaranteed himself a spot with none other than the defending EuroLeague champions. Needless to say, his decision makes perfect sense.