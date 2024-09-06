Trending topics:
NBA News: Former Luka Doncic teammate at Mavs joins LeBron James’ Lakers

Former Luka Doncic teammate at Dallas Mavericks joins the Los Angeles Lakers to help LeBron James win another title.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers in action against the Houston Rockets
By Gianni Taina

After a disappointing playoff exit at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Lakers have made some offseason moves to bolster their roster. While many expected bigger changes, the Lakers have quietly added a former Dallas Mavericks player who shared the court with Luka Doncic.

The Lakers have signed forward Alex Fudge to a two-way contract. Though Fudge only appeared in two NBA games with the Mavericks, he made a larger impact in the G League, playing 33 games with both the South Bay Lakers and the Texas Legends. His defensive potential are seen as key assets as the Lakers look to build a young talented bench to support LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

This move comes alongside the Lakers’ draft selections of Bronny James and Dalton Knecht, but no other major signings have been made. Meanwhile, the Lakers bid farewell to Spencer Dinwiddie, who signed with the Mavericks, and Taurean Prince, who joined the Milwaukee Bucks in free agency.

Valanciunas on LeBron James’ wish list

Rumors continue to swirl around potential trades for the Lakers. According to Lakers insider Jovan Buha, Jonas Valanciunas is one name on the team’s radar, with LeBron James reportedly favoring the big man as a potential trade target. However, Buha emphasized that while there’s interest, Valanciunas is not the Lakers’ top priority.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers plays defense on Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the Toronto Raptors. Harry How/Getty Images

“He’s on LeBron’s list, so I think the Lakers will revisit that,” Buha said during a recent Q&A session. “But I don’t think there’s as much interest as there is in guys like Wendell Carter or some of the other players that have come up. Valanciunas is more of a mid-to-low-tier trade target for them.”

Magic Johnson requests patience to Lakers’ fans

Lakers legend Magic Johnson urged fans to be patient with new head coach JJ Redick as he transitions into his role. Speaking on KCAL News, Johnson emphasized that it will take time for Redick to fully grasp how to best utilize the talent at his disposal, including superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

“Lakers fans need to give JJ Redick time to understand how to coach this group and implement the right schemes,” Johnson said. “Having LeBron as your captain, one of the greatest to ever play, will be a huge help. And with Anthony Davis, we’ve already seen what they’re capable of, especially from their time together at the Olympics.”

As the Lakers gear up for the upcoming season, the combination of veteran leadership and new talent could be key to their championship aspirations.

