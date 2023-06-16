The 2022-23 season is part of the past, so the NBA rumor mill is already in full swing. One of the biggest storylines this offseason will be Bradley Beal‘s future, since the Wizards could let him go.

Since the team has made the postseason just once in the last five years, Washington could enter rebuild mode again. In that case, the All-Star would be ready to join a title-contending team.

Needless to say, if Beal becomes available, he won’t be missing suitors. According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the Milwaukee Bucks could be a potential destination since Giannis Antetokounmpo would ‘love’ to play next to him.

Rumor: Giannis Antetokounmpo would like to have Bradley Beal as teammate

“I know that Giannis has had a love, the idea of pairing with Bradley Beal has appealed to Giannis in the past,” Windhorst said. “I think if you’re Bradley Beal, you look at the opportunity to go to Milwaukee. You’d love that opportunity. But I don’t see how it structurally happens with what the Bucks already have on their roster and their commitments.”

The Bucks are already strong on paper, but this season they were shocked by the 8th-seeded Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs. With Giannis, Jrue Holiday, and Khris Middleton already on the roster, Beal’s addition could help them get back to the promised land.